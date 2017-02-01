Charlie Hunter Trio
Marshall Crenshaw & The Bottle Rockets bring their cool, chilled-out singer/songwriter rock to the Birchmere in Alexandria tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50.
