Celebrating George Washington's Birthday in Alexandria
Thousands took advantage of springlike weather on Monday, Feb. 20, to celebrate the 285th anniversary of the birth of George Washington with a parade in his hometown of Alexandria, Virginia. Politicians, military marching bands, colonial re-enactors and community and historical groups made their way through the historic streets of Old Town along the mile-long parade route.
