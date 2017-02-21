CancerLinQ Partners with Premier Radiation Oncology Society
ALEXANDRIA, Va., February 22, 2017 - CancerLinQ LLC and the American Society for Radiation Oncology are partnering to bring radiation oncology expertise to CancerLinQ and improve the care of cancer patients nationwide. ASTRO will provide guidance for the development of the CancerLinQ platform to ensure that the system captures more relevant patient data to drive actionable decision-making in cancer care, as well as to advance public policy and population health issues.
