Beyond ear buds and eyerolls: Nine ways to make travel with your teen fun
We have friends who have returned early from holidays because the tension with their teens got so high. But we have found an approach that seems to suit us, writes Aviva Goldfarb The low point of the trip wasn't when my husband, Andrew, and I hiked into the Grand Canyon without our teens, because Solomon and Celia opted to stay behind in our tiny cabin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shepard Smith
|2 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|7 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|17 hr
|John Emerson
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|19 hr
|letitia
|43
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|21 hr
|John Longcock
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|pink solesXpink t...
|30
|Dumb @ Dumber
|22 hr
|Jamie Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC