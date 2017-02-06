Bank Robbery Suspect Throws Bag of Cash Out Along Glebe Road
A traffic camera shows police blocking the intersection of Glebe and S. Eads Street, and directing drivers to turn around. Initial reports suggest there was a bank robbery in Alexandria and the robber - described as a white male wearing a black beanie cap - threw a bag of cash, which also contained a tracking device, out into the middle of Glebe Road.
