Alexandria manager's budget proposal would hike taxes, fees

Alexandria taxpayers may see increases in property taxes and three city fees starting in July because of higher costs for Metro, schools and sewers, City Manager Mark Jinks said Tuesday in his fiscal year 2018 budget recommendation. The proposed $712.5 million general fund budget would require a real estate tax rate hike of 2.7 cents, from $1.073 to $1.10 per $100 of assessed value, boosting the average residential tax bill by $197 per year.

