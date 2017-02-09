5 predictions for the next half of 'T...

5 predictions for the next half of 'The Walking Dead' season 7

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Will Rick and Daryl be reunited in the second half of "The Walking Dead" season 7? The sociopathic Negan and his sidekick Lucille return to the small screen this Sunday night in the midseason premiere of "The Walking Dead." While the character-building moments surrounding Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, were mostly well-received in the opening eight episodes of Season 7, this first bloc lacked a certain cohesion fans are used to from the apocalyptic zombie show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumb @ dumber 2 hr jodey 1
Carla Florina 2 hr No rest areas closed 1
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats Wed FSGT 3
News 5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11) Wed Phart Fifteen 2
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Wed Andy 29
Toss up who is dumbest? Feb 7 Dale Bumstead 2
JB Beverley is weak Feb 5 Hank 3 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC