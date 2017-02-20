20 years later, Diana Saunders still ...

20 years later, Diana Saunders still searches for her 3 missing sons

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Diana Saunders has lived with the pain of not knowing the fate of her three sons after their father allegedly abducted them from their Newfoundland home more than two decades ago. Saunders, who went by Diana O'Brien and her maiden name, Boland, before recently remarrying, last heard from her three boys - Adam, Trevor and Mitchell O'Brien - on Nov. 9, 1996 before getting a terrifying phone call from her ex-husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 2 hr Maddy 40
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 3 hr Walter 1
Democrats 23 hr Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia Thu Virginia Taxpayer 2
News Restaurant apologizes after refusing to feed a ... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC