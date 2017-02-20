20 years later, Diana Saunders still searches for her 3 missing sons
Diana Saunders has lived with the pain of not knowing the fate of her three sons after their father allegedly abducted them from their Newfoundland home more than two decades ago. Saunders, who went by Diana O'Brien and her maiden name, Boland, before recently remarrying, last heard from her three boys - Adam, Trevor and Mitchell O'Brien - on Nov. 9, 1996 before getting a terrifying phone call from her ex-husband.
