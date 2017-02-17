12 designer-picked sofas for every budget, and people with pets and kids
Buying a sofa requires a strong knowledge of self, says Amy Rutherford, owner of furniture and home store Red Barn Mercantile in Alexandria, Va. "The first question I ask people is 'Where is it going?' Then, 'How do you use your space? What's your lifestyle like?' " If you like entertaining, you might go for a traditional shape, with rolled arms.
