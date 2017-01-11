WCU to host legendary coach as part of MLK Week

Western Carolina University will welcome legendary football coach Herman Boone as the keynote speaker for its annual weeklong series of events to honor slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, established as a federal holiday to honor King and observed for the first time in 1986. WCU's Martin Luther King Jr. Week will be held from Jan. 16 to Saturday, Jan. 21. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work toward equality and use of nonviolent protests, King was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

