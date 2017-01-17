Vols receive verbal commitment from Virginiaa s Ryan Thaxton
Defensive end Ryan Thaxton verbally committed to the Vols, according to Inside Tennessee . Thaxton plays for St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia.
