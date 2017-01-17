Vito Fossella stars in pro-Trump cable show
President-elect Donald Trump is getting help bolstering his image from a former member of Congress who left office nine years ago under a cloud of scandal. Vito Fossella, a former Republican congressmember who represented a Southwest Brooklyn-Staten Island district for six terms, is the co-host of "Table Talk," a show on Newsmax TV.
