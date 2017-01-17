Virginia rallies held in support of A...

Virginia rallies held in support of Affordable Care Act

Hundreds of people have gathered for a rally outside the Virginia Capitol to oppose Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. High-ranking Democrats including Sen. Tim Kaine, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Reps.

