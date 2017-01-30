Virginia AG: Court order may have been violated at Dulles
Virginia's attorney general says he's concerned that Customs and Border Patrol agents have violated a court order that guarantees access to attorneys for people detained at Dulles International Airport. The court order was issued late Saturday by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia.
