Virginia AG: Court order may have bee...

Virginia AG: Court order may have been violated at Dulles

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginia's attorney general says he's concerned that Customs and Border Patrol agents have violated a court order that guarantees access to attorneys for people detained at Dulles International Airport. The court order was issued late Saturday by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chevrolet truck Speakers 58 min Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 28 LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC