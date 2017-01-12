Video: Meet Patina Miller, Bryce Pink...

Video: Meet Patina Miller, Bryce Pinkham's Characters on Mercy Street

MERCY STREET, the much-acclaimed Civil War-era drama set in the occupied city of Alexandria, Virginia, will return to PBS stations for a second season on January 22 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET . Patina Miller as Charlotte Jenkins, an educated contraband abolitionist activist who arrives in the first episode.

