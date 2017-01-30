US Muslim leaders sue Trump over 'fear-mongering' travel ban

US Muslim leaders filed suit against President Donald Trump Monday over an immigration order that they said was a "fear-mongering" attempt at keeping members of their religion out of the country. Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, joined 26 others as plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleging that Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries was in fact a "Muslim exclusion order" that violates the US constitution's religious freedom protections.

