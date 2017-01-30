Trump's Refugee Ban and the Legal Landscape Ahead: QuickTake Q&A
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Jan. 27 blocking refugees and people from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the U.S. That led to chaos and protests at airports over the weekend along with lawsuits around the country. Experts are considering whether the order is legal as immigrant advocates try to figure out the best way to challenge it.
