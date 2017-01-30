Trump's Refugee Ban and the Legal Lan...

Trump's Refugee Ban and the Legal Landscape Ahead: QuickTake Q&A

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Jan. 27 blocking refugees and people from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the U.S. That led to chaos and protests at airports over the weekend along with lawsuits around the country. Experts are considering whether the order is legal as immigrant advocates try to figure out the best way to challenge it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chevrolet truck Speakers 7 hr Billy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 28 LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,057 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC