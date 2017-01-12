Train, Colin Hay and others unveil ne...

Train, Colin Hay and others unveil new albums

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Sure, it's cold outside, which makes it all the more important to get rockin' and groovin' as the winter months chug along. Here are 11 new discs from artists established on the way up worthy of your listening pleasure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Join the uS Military 6 hr Earl 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Eea 32
Hank Johnson Fri Charles Hanson 3
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC