The Vision Council Releases Results of Nationwide Digital Eye Strain, Blue Light Survey

ALEXANDRIA, Va.- The Vision Council has announced the results of a nationwide survey detailing the effects and implications of blue light-and available eyewear treatment options-as more than 165,000 attendees gather with the latest in technology at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show. As part of its ongoing efforts to educate the public about the effects of digital devices on the eyes, The Vision Council commissioned its latest survey of 9,840 American adults nationwide.

