The Vision Council Names Mitch Barkley as New Vice President of Trade Shows and Meetings
ALEXANDRIA, Va.- The Vision Council has appointed Mitch Barkley as the new vice president of Trade Shows and Meetings. Barkley joined The Vision Council as the liaison to the Eyewear and Accessories Division in January 2016, and will continue to support the Division in this capacity in his new role, according to an announcement from The Vision Council.
Read more at Vision Monday.
