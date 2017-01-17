The Surprising Virtues of a Celebrity-Free Inauguration
Although Donald Trump, who becomes president on Friday, will be our second celebrity president, other celebs are shunning his inauguration. So far, the big names are the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Women's Forum.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|4 hr
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Sun
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC