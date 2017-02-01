The Latest: Acting head of Immigration and Customs ousted
In this March 18, 2014, file photo, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Daniel Ragsdale, left, accompanied by US Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Thomas S. Winkowski, center, and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington to discuss the results of a international operation involving an underground child pornography website. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, that Ragsdale has been replaced as acting head of the agency by Thomas Homan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whoopi Goldberg
|3 hr
|Ben
|1
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Tue
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Phillipine President
|Tue
|Subic Bay
|1
|Chevrolet truck Speakers
|Mon
|Billy
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Jan 28
|LJean I
|39
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC