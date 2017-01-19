Tautachrome (OCTQB: TTCM) Updates its Patent Goals and Progress

Tautachrome, Inc. today announced that it has been updated by its patent attorney, Benjamin Urcia of the patent firm Bacon & Thomas in Alexandria, Virginia, and the U.S. Patent Office on the timelines of issuance and examination of its patent and patent claims. The Company also explained its intentions regarding the use of the KlickZie technology it is developing under the protection of the allowed and pending claims.

