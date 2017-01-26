Takeshi Nishikawa IN at Lincoln

Takeshi Nishikawa IN at Lincoln

Global citizen Takeshi NIshikawa is the new chef de cuisine at Lincoln , building on a resume that already includes many high-profile D.C. restaurants. According to an official statement from Presidential Restaurant Group, the parent company behind politically themed venues Lincoln, Teddy & The Bully Bar , and Declaration , Nishikawa is no stranger to the nation's capital.

