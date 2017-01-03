Suspect in attack on US diplomat in Mexico brought to US
In this Jan. 6, 2017 image taken from a surveillance video released by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. citizen Zia Zafar follows consular officer Christopher Ashcraft through a parking garage to his vehicle in Guadalajara, Mexico, before he is seen on video shooting into the windshield of Ashcraft's car. Zafar, who was arrested in Mexico, has arrived in the United States for prosecution and made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Ashcraft is recovering at a medical facility in the city.
