Suspect in attack on US diplomat in M...

Suspect in attack on US diplomat in Mexico brought to US

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 6, 2017 image taken from a surveillance video released by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. citizen Zia Zafar follows consular officer Christopher Ashcraft through a parking garage to his vehicle in Guadalajara, Mexico, before he is seen on video shooting into the windshield of Ashcraft's car. Zafar, who was arrested in Mexico, has arrived in the United States for prosecution and made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Ashcraft is recovering at a medical facility in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Mon Thompsonlk 26
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC