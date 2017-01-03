Store Owners Say They've Been Asked to Vacate Landmark Mall
Owners of stores at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, confirmed to News4 they've been given notice to vacate their spaces by Jan. 31 to prepare for the long-awaited renovation. Alexandria leaders told News4 Thursday they anticipated the closing of the mall's Macy's store to expedite plans to renovate the mall.
