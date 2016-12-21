Stephane Vogel has been appointed General Manager at Kimpton Lorien Hotel Spa in Alexandria...

Stephane Vogel has been appointed Gen...

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants named Stephane Vogel general manager of the 107-room Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa in Old Town. Vogel brings more than 16 years of industry experience to the hotel's executive team, including eight years within the Kimpton family where he was most recently general manager at Kimpton Donovan Hotel in downtown Washington, DC.

