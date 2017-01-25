Richard Spencer's New Neighbors Are Complaining About Him
Meanwhile, he's moved to Alexandria, Virginia, a Washington, DC suburb, telling The Atlantic that he intends for the home to be a "hub" for the movement. On Tuesday, BuzzFeed reported that his neighbors not exactly enthused with this news, with the city getting "at least 25 complaints" about Spencer moving in.
