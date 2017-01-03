Relics Of The Space Race, School Planetariums Are An Endangered Species
Jasper Barnett, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va., looks up in the school's planetarium. Elissa Nadworny/NPR hide caption Jasper Barnett, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va., looks up in the school's planetarium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|1 hr
|ILKB Management
|17
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|5 hr
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
|President Obamas sanctions backfire
|Dec 30
|Leonard Clemons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC