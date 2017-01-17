Recalibrating Fight Against Hunger
Hunger Free Alexandria's January monthly meeting focused on progress in the fight against hunger since the release of the report in 2014 "Toward an End to Hunger in Alexandria." But they agree there is much to be done and set priorities for the year ahead.
