Recalibrating Fight Against Hunger

Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Hunger Free Alexandria's January monthly meeting focused on progress in the fight against hunger since the release of the report in 2014 "Toward an End to Hunger in Alexandria." But they agree there is much to be done and set priorities for the year ahead.

Alexandria, VA

