Our favorite decor in Pantone's Color of the Year, Greenery - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST

Our favorite decor in Pantone's Color of the Year, Greenery - Sat, 14 Jan 2017

Pantone selected its 2017 Color of the Year, Greenery, based on research that shows everyone just wants a big, deep breath of air. "We don't all have access to the green forest, but we do have access to things we can bring into our home environment," says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, which advises companies on color and forecasts trends.

