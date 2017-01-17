One in Six U.S. Adults Takes Psychiat...

One in Six U.S. Adults Takes Psychiatric Drugs

Alexandria, VA, and Ottawa, ON - In a research letter published online by JAMA Internal Medicine , Institute for Safe Medication Practices and Risk Sciences International investigators noted that approximately one in six adults in the United States reported taking psychiatric drugs at least once in 2013. Data from the 2013 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey were used to calculate percentages of adults taking antidepressants; antipsychotics; and anxiolytics, sedatives, and hypnotics .

