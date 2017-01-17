One in Six U.S. Adults Takes Psychiatric Drugs
Alexandria, VA, and Ottawa, ON - In a research letter published online by JAMA Internal Medicine , Institute for Safe Medication Practices and Risk Sciences International investigators noted that approximately one in six adults in the United States reported taking psychiatric drugs at least once in 2013. Data from the 2013 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey were used to calculate percentages of adults taking antidepressants; antipsychotics; and anxiolytics, sedatives, and hypnotics .
Start the conversation, or Read more at US Pharmacist.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Tue
|Earl
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Tue
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC