Metro's Next SafeTrack Work to Shut Down Portion of the Blue Line
Major track work and possible delays are coming to Arlington as part of Metro's first SafeTrack "surge" of the new year. No trains will run on the Blue Line between Rosslyn and the Pentagon between Feb. 11-28, Metro announced earlier today .
