'Mercy Street'-inspired experiences bring out a different side of Alexandria
Alexandria's Contrabands and Freedmen Cemetery Memorial is surrounded by ironwork that suggests a picket fence. The gateway arch opens onto Mario Chiodo's sculpture, "The Path of Thorns and Roses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Mon
|Ashley0523
|37
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|garron9
|106
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Jan 20
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC