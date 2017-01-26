Mattes and Thomas: Support marketplace fairness
Holiday retail sales were up. Consumer confidence is climbing. Yet, all is not nirvana in the rocky world of the retail economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|LJean I
|39
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
|Sanctuary Cities
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Torture
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Illegals
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Jan 23
|garron9
|106
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC