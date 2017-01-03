JDog Junk Removal & Hauling Celebrates Momentous Year, Anticipates Adding 300 Veteran Jobs in 2017

In the coming year, JDog plans to open 75 new franchises, with growth fueled by franchise deals set to bring JDog services to new metro areas including, Detroit, MI; Naples, FL; St. Louis, MO; and Alexandria, VA. In the first quarter of 2017, JDog will open in San Antonio, TX; Tampa, FL; and Fort Knox, KY, among other areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.