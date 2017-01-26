Interactive Play Nutt and Bolt Spotli...

Interactive Play Nutt and Bolt Spotlights Upcycling at Arts on the Horizon

Arts on the Horizon, an interactive theatre for children ages zero to six, is excited to announce the premiere of Nutt and Bolt, the story of two rival robots who unite to create something fantastic together. With playful beeps, bops, and competitive frenzy, two robots, Nutt and Bolt, spend their days using random junkyard objects in creative games of skill and sound until they soon realize that by working together, they can make something even more wonderful than they could on their own.

