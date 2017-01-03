In Virginia, an election all about Trump

In Virginia, an election all about Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Some Republicans argue that the incoming president is just one factor voters will consider in November, but they'll really be focused on jobs and the economy, which are the biggest motivator in nearly every election. 'The state has a tendency to vote against the party that holds the White House, and that can be a harbinger of the midterms.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 15 hr ingplus4 15
Virginia State Police Tue Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Tue James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC