In From the Cold in Alexandria

In From the Cold in Alexandria

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

The Alexandria Winter Shelter operates through The Carpenter's Shelter, which houses both a residential shelter and facilities for daily use. As temperatures have dropped, the City of Alexandria's Winter Shelter has kept its doors open to those who need warmth, food, and shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 1 hr aprylh 27
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC