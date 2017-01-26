How to Search Like an Examiner With the Scientific and Technical Information Center
The latest trend in patent examiner prior art searches is pushing examiners to use the Scientific and Technical Information Center Program to use more foreign patents and foreign non-patent literature during patent prosecution. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wants to increase the quality of examiner searches using non-patent literature and foreign patents generally.
