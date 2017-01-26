How to Search Like an Examiner With t...

How to Search Like an Examiner With the Scientific and Technical Information Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: JD Supra

The latest trend in patent examiner prior art searches is pushing examiners to use the Scientific and Technical Information Center Program to use more foreign patents and foreign non-patent literature during patent prosecution. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wants to increase the quality of examiner searches using non-patent literature and foreign patents generally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC