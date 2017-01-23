Homeland Security Watchdog Warns of 'Urgent' Security Flaws in Online Immigration Platform
Permanent residence cards, or green cards, sit on a check-in table at a naturalization ceremony in May 2006 in Alexandria, Va. Citing in part "alarming security concerns," the public watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security issued an unusual "urgent" alert Monday warning U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services that it should not restart its long-troubled electronic system for processing immigrants' applications for citizenship and other naturalization benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Johnny Bellhouser
|107
|Request for President Trump
|17 hr
|Taxpayer
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|17 hr
|Ashley0523
|37
|John Lewis
|Sun
|Flloyd
|1
|Chris Wallace doesn't like Trump
|Sun
|Flloyd
|1
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Jan 21
|Donna
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|Donna
|29
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC