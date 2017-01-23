Homeland Security Watchdog Warns of 'Urgent' Security Flaws in Online Immigration Platform

Permanent residence cards, or green cards, sit on a check-in table at a naturalization ceremony in May 2006 in Alexandria, Va. Citing in part "alarming security concerns," the public watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security issued an unusual "urgent" alert Monday warning U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services that it should not restart its long-troubled electronic system for processing immigrants' applications for citizenship and other naturalization benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.