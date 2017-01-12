Hersha Hospitality sells two D.C.-area hotels, exits Mystic Partners JV
Sold are the 203-room Courtyard by Marriott in Alexandria, VA and the 120-room Residence Inn in Greenbelt, MD for a total price of $62M. Hersha has also agreed to a six-month extension to close the sale of three suburban West Coast hotels for $130.5M - a $7.5M increase from the original price.
