Greenburgh Schools Hosts 'Universal Design For Learning' Parental Seminar

The Greenburgh Central School District will hold a parent information session to discuss the District's newly adopted teaching and learning program, Universal Design for Learning, on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Woodlands High School Little Theater. The speaker and trainer, Nicole Tucker-Smith, will speak on "What Parents Need to Know About UDL."

