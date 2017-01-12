Greenburgh Schools Hosts 'Universal Design For Learning' Parental Seminar
The Greenburgh Central School District will hold a parent information session to discuss the District's newly adopted teaching and learning program, Universal Design for Learning, on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Woodlands High School Little Theater. The speaker and trainer, Nicole Tucker-Smith, will speak on "What Parents Need to Know About UDL."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|8 hr
|Emij8
|30
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC