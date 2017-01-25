Fund-Raising Effort Underway To Replace Limo Burned In Inauguration Day Riots
Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of an Alexandria limousine service, has sent drivers into D.C. through six presidential inaugurations. He never imagined that this year's event would leave his employee with a bloody hand and his stretch limo up in flames.
