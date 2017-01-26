Following night of protest, judge gra...

Following night of protest, judge grants stay on executive immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Following protests that drew thousands to airports around the country, a federal judge has granted a temporary stay on President Trump's executive order, enacted on Friday, that bars immigrants from several predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States. The stay, issued Saturday night by US District Judge Ann Donnelly after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition on behalf of the detainees, granted entry to between 100 and 200 people held at airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC