Following night of protest, judge grants stay on executive immigration order

Following protests that drew thousands to airports around the country, a federal judge has granted a temporary stay on President Trump's executive order, enacted on Friday, that bars immigrants from several predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States. The stay, issued Saturday night by US District Judge Ann Donnelly after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a petition on behalf of the detainees, granted entry to between 100 and 200 people held at airports.

