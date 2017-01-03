Focusing on Pharmacists

Focusing on Pharmacists

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grocery Headquarters

A pharmacist usually represents an investment of at least $100,000 in annual salary, and he or she must be a people person because public interaction is paramount. Young pharmacists have dozens of career options, and though community pharmacy is often the most popular, they can enter academia, clinical pharmacy, do regulatory work, become consultants or follow several other paths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grocery Headquarters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 14 hr Jillian W 23
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Sat Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC