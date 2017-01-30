Family of US passengers on Germanwing...

Family of US passengers on Germanwings plane file lawsuit

The family of an American mother and daughter killed when a pilot deliberately flew an airliner into a mountainside are suing the German airline, its parent company and the U.S. airline that sold them their tickets. The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia on behalf of the husband and son of Yvonne Selke, who was killed along with her daughter, Emily.

