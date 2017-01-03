Fairfax County: New Year, New Superin...

Fairfax County: New Year, New Superintendent for County Schools

Garza, who came to FCPS in July 2013 and is largely credited with the titanic achievements of bringing full-day Mondays to elementary schools, pushing back high school start times and pushing through a $2.7 billion school budget for FY 2017, announced her resignation in September last year. It took effect in December.

