Editorial: GOP leaders need to stand up to Trump on bizarre immigration policy

The ban on travelers from seven primarily Muslim countries and the chaos that ensued at airports across the United States over the weekend have called the question. The day-long reality show drama that culminated in the president firing defiant acting attorney general Sally Yates, an Obama administration appointee, hardly added the American public's confidence that our new so-called “executive in chief” knows what he is doing.

