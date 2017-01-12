Destined for the table, Korean dogs b...

Destined for the table, Korean dogs become pets in U.S. instead

22 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Sapsaree puppy at the Alexandria, Virginia animal shelter seems healthy and happy, a far cry from how she looked two years ago when she arrived from an overcrowded dog meat farm in South Korea. Her fate until then was slaughter, her flesh and bones destined to be used as meat or in soup.

